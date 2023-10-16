Tens of thousands sign petition to oust Ivy League Columbia professor who praised Hamas terror attack against Israel as an ‘awesome stunning victory’

Board members at Columbia University are facing calls from thousands of people to remove a tenured professor from his position after he praised Hamas brutal terror assault on Israel last week as an ‘awesome stunning victory.’

Joseph Massad, a history and politics lecturer, made the stunning remarks in an article published on a website named Electronic Intifada on Sunday, one day after the unprecedented attack began.

In the same article, Massad referred to Israel as ‘cruel colonizers’ and called Hamas’ barbaric actions ‘astonishing,’ ‘astounding,’ ‘awesome’ and ‘incredible.’

‘The sight of the Palestinian resistance fighters storming Israeli checkpoints separating Gaza from Israel was astounding… Perhaps the major achievement of the resistance in the temporary takeover of these settler-colonies is the death blow to any confidence that Israeli colonists had in their military and its ability to protect them,’ Massad added.

In response, a Change.org. petition was swiftly set up by Maya Platek, 23, a junior at the school in which she accuses Massad of showing support for a ‘recognized terrorist organization.’ At the time of writing, more than 30,000 people have signed the petition since it was started on Friday.

