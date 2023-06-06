Tens of thousands of bullets were stolen from the IDF’s Tze’elim base in southern Israel on Tuesday.

According to a military source cited by Walla, suspects were able to enter the base and went to a bunker that housed ammunition before stealing tens of thousands of 5.56 mm rifle bullets.

Notably, the bullets were stolen even with increased security measures around the base to prevent exactly this from happening.

The Shin Bet made an unusual bust of eight Israeli citizens from Bedouin areas in the South for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of bullets, December 20, 2022. (credit: SHIN BET)

“Recently, the number of break-ins went down,” a military source told Walla, noting that the IDF had made a number of measures to increase their defenses. “And yet, they still broke in and stole from us.”

READ MORE