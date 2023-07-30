Tennessee woman, 33, is charged with filming her own pet DOG performing a sex act on her – after search warrant uncovers a slew of disgusting child pornography

A Tennessee woman has been charged with a slew of disturbing offences including downloading child pornography and recording her dog performing sex acts on her.

Stephanie Weir, 33, was arrested Tuesday following a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerting Memphis Police about her alleged crimes.

The NCMEC told officials that Weir had child pornography on an online cloud account, and when police executed a search warrant, they uncovered both the disturbing images as well as a video of her with her pet dog.

She reportedly confessed to the crimes after being taken into custody, and she remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond as she faces a slew of criminal charges.

