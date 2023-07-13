New details emerged in the deadly targeted attack on a Tennessee surgeon earlier this week, including about the victim’s injuries and how authorities identified the suspect through exam paperwork.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck was shot three times – including wounds to his neck, chest, and upper abdomen – in an examination room at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in Collierville on Tuesday afternoon, the police report obtained by WMC said.

Police arrived at the clinic shortly after 2 p.m., where a witness explained that Mauck’s patient pulled out a handgun and started firing, the report said.

Paperwork in the exam room where Mauck’s body was found identified the suspect as Larry Pickens, 29, who was arrested a few minutes later on Popler Avenue near the clinic’s entrance.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

