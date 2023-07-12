A Tennessee surgeon was shot to death Tuesday by a patient who lay in wait at the clinic for “several hours” before carrying out the targeted attack, police said.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck was killed in an exam room by an unidentified gunman at the crowded Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in Collierville, a town roughly 30 miles west of Memphis.

“This appears to be a one-on-one interaction,” Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said at a press conference, adding that the gunman spared the “many” patients and employees who were in the clinic.

“It was in an exam room … It was a health care worker and he was a patient.”

The shooter fired a handgun and ran outside the clinic, where he was apprehended by police without incident just five minutes after killing Mauck.

Lane said the man — whose identity and age have not yet been released — was found carrying a firearm and was taken into custody.

