NEW YORK POST:

The mother of a soldier from Tennessee reportedly found him bound and shot to death on his living room floor last week.

Jacob Dean Bishop — a father of two who served in the Tennessee Army National Guard — was discovered dead from multiple gunshots wounds at his duplex in Loudon County on Oct. 1, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel.

When his mother couldn’t reach him by phone, she drove to his home and used a spare key to get inside where she witnessed the horror.

The 35-year-old Bishop had been fatally shot and his body was physically bound, authorities said.

Following the discovery of his death, Bishop’s fiance, Brittany Kindred, expressed her heartache in a Facebook post.

“This loss is unlike any,” she wrote. “My heart is shattered and crumbles even more as I watch my boys cry and ask questions.