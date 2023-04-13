Unearthed surveillance footage from a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest outside the Tennessee Capitol shows newly reinstated Rep. Justin Jones throwing a traffic cone at a driver in frustration.

Jones, 27, who was returned to office after leading a protest in the Capitol against gun violence in the wake of the Nashville school shooting, was seen on video blocking a street with six other demonstrators on June 18, 2020.

Dressed in all black and a tan-brimmed hat, the future lawmaker could be seen attempting to stop a white truck trying to drive around them by placing a traffic cone in front of the vehicle.

Undeterred, the driver runs over the cone, causing the group to approach the truck and yell at him with a megaphone.

Appearing angered by the driver’s actions, Jones can be seen pulling the cone from underneath the vehicle and using it to repeatedly jab the driver, who attempts to smack it away.

