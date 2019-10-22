NEW YORK POST:

A local politician in Tennessee launched into a rant at a public meeting in which he complained about “a queer running for president.”

Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst stunned Monday’s meeting as he spoke about gun owners’ rights — also ranting about how hard it is for white men in modern society, according to WVLT.

At least one woman stormed out — while others clapped, cheered and said “Amen” in support of him, video shows.

“It’s time, folks, that we wake up,” Hurst was filmed telling the Sevierville meeting as he supported making the area a gun sanctuary city.

“We got a queer running for president, if that ain’t about as ugly as you can get,” he said to laughter and clapping.