Fox News:

Dangelo Dorsey had taken multiple hostages, investigators say

A day of violence along Tennessee’s Interstate 24 ended with a murder, kidnapping and carjacking suspect killing himself Sunday afternoon.

TBI agents have identified the two innocent people killed as Darcey Johnson, 28, who was the man killed in a shooting on I-24 and Phillip Jordan Stevens, 23, who was the hostage killed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it all started at about 9:30 a.m. on I-24 in Coffee County when Dangelo Dorsey, 29, opened fire inside a vehicle. TBI said Dorsey killed one person in the vehicle and injured another.

Read more at Fox News