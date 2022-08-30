A ten-year-old child, the world’s youngest transgender model, lives with her transgender mother and her mother’s trans partner and is set to undergo surgery at age 16.

Noella McMaher has recently garnered attention for modeling at the New York Fashion Week. The boy reportedly told his parents that he was a girl at age two.

He then began socially transitioning and presenting himself as a girl at just four years old. His name was legally changed when he was seven.

Noella’s mom used feminine pronouns in reference to her son and remarked, “She would refuse to wear boy clothes and have tantrums because she was so young. She knew what she wanted, but didn’t have the words to say it … I should have known earlier, as she hated anything masculine, so I brought her to a gender clinic.”

Noella reportedly told medical professionals at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago that he was a girl.

It has been revealed by Reduxx that the child apparently lives with his biological mother and her partner, who are both transgender. Noella’s biological mom, Dee McMaher, is a social justice activist.

The outlet reports that Noella’s mother, Dee McMaher, “appears to be on hormone replacement therapy, and recently had a cosmetic mastectomy” before going on to note that “both she and her current partner are females who identify as trans masculine.”

