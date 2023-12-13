Ten Israeli soldiers aged 19 to 35, including a high-ranking battalion commander, are killed and three injured in worst loss of life for the IDF in a single incident since Gaza war broke out

Ten Israeli soldiers, including a high-ranking official, were killed while fighting Hamas forces in the Gaza strip yesterday.

Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, 35, Major Roei Meldasi, 23, Major Moshe Avram Bar-On, 23, Sergeant Achia Daskal, 19, Captain Liel Hayo, 22, Major Ben Shelly, 26, Major Rom Hecht, 20, Sergeant Oriya Yaakov, 19, Eran Aloni, 19, and Itzhak Ben Basat, 24, died amid battles in Gaza City’s Shajaiya neighbourhood.

Several of the servicemen were killed by an explosive device, while the remaining soldiers were gunned down by Hamas fighters after being cut off from the rest of their troop, according to Israeli media.

It marks the worst loss of life in a single day for the Israeli Defense Forces since they launched their operation in response to Hamas’ ruthless October 7 attacks.

At least 115 Israeli soldiers have died since ground operations began in Gaza in late October.

But 18,412 Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli attacks since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

READ MORE