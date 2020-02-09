The Washington Times:

Former Alabama state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is bringing back his Ten Commandments monument as he runs for U.S. Senate.

The statue, a carved, 2.5 ton lump of marble, will be displayed beginning Tuesday in Montgomery at the Foundation for Moral Law, a conservative nonprofit Mr. Moore started with his wife, Kayla, in 2003.

The stone features quotations carved into the sides and, on top, the two open tablets containing the Ten Commandments of the Old Testament.

“This wasn’t done for political reasons, but it’s very necessary,” Mr. Moore said.

Mr. Moore was elected chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2000, and six months after taking office had the Ten Commandments monument installed in the court’s lobby without informing his colleagues.