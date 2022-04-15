THE J POST:

Clashes broke out between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount on Friday morning after a small group of protesters gathered stones and wood chunks to throw at Jewish worshipers and Israeli security forces.

According to the Red Crescent, 150 have been injured so far, as well as eight Israel Police officers. According to Palestinian reports, police used tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to break up the crowd that continued to protest after prayers ended. Some Palestinians waved Hamas flags and threw stones and fireworks towards Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall.

Over 300 protesters have been arrested so far.

“Rioters hoisted Hamas flags and threw stones at police,” officer Eliyahu Levy told Army Radio. “In order not to infringe on the freedom of worship, we waited until the end of prayers and then went in to disperse the rioters.” Israel Police later added that it will not allow rioters to disturb the public right to prayer.

He added that there are around 100 rioters out of approximately 12,000 worshipers.

“We are ready and prepared for any scenario,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“The violence levied at the Temple Mount this morning is unforgivable and stands against every religious belief in Israel,” said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. “We are committed to religious freedom.”

