The New York Post:

A televangelist preacher who once blamed the coronavirus pandemic on premarital sex died this week of COVID-19, according to a report.

The Rev. Irvin Baxter — who appeared on the Christian TV show “End of the Age” — succumbed to the illness Tuesday after being hospitalized, according to Endtime Ministries, the Pentecostal Christian organization he founded. He was 75.

“Irvin went on to his great reward. We celebrate his life, but at the same time, there is sorrow, there is grieving,” his co-host Dave Robbins said in a statement.

In March, Baxter preached about “the sin of fornication” out of wedlock — suggesting the coronavirus crisis was “a wake-up call.”

“I thought about fornication and I did a little research … I hope this research is not correct, but I got it straight from the encyclopedia — it says that 5 percent of new brides in America now are virgins. That means 95 percent have already committed fornication!” Baxter said on “The Jim Bakker Show,” which discusses end-of-times religious scenarios.

