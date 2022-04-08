JERUSALEM POST

Shouts of joy were heard around the Jenin home of the Dizengoff Street terrorist on Friday morning as people celebrated joining the terrorist organizations and supporters on the streets of Palestinian towns and on social media. “You will see the victory soon… God, liberate the al-Aqsa Mosque from the occupiers,” the terrorist’s father – a former Palestinian Authority security officer – was filmed saying outside his house. The terrorist’s uncle also praised his nephew on Facebook, saying that he had joined family members who had been killed in clashes with security forces. Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, called the terrorist’s father in order to praise his son. Hamas called the attack a “natural and legitimate response to the escalation of the occupation’s crimes against our people, our land, Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Read more at the Jerusalem Post