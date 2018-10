FOX 5:

The hunt is on for five teens who have stolen electric bicycles from food deliverymen in New York City. The robbery victims were also assaulted, an in at least two cases, robbed of their money.

The NYPD said the incidents occurred between 7 p.m. and midnight, on Sept. 14 to Sept. 30 in northern Manhattan.

The suspects punched or kicked their victims in the face or body before taking off with the E-bike.