Daily Mail:

Social media users are claiming teens and K-pop fans reserved tickets to the rally with no intention of attending

Political strategist Steve Schmidt said his daughter and her friends reserved hundreds of tickets

Twitter users were quick to reply that their children also sabotaged the rally

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said: ‘… you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations’

There were thousands of empty seats at the 19,000 seat BOK Center

Teens reserved hundreds of tickets for Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on Saturday night with no intention of attending, social media users have claimed.

Political strategist Steve Schmidt tweeted on Saturday night: ‘My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens.

‘@realDonaldTrump you have been failed by your team. You have been deserted by your faithful. No one likes to root for the losing team.’

He then added: ‘This is what happened tonight. I’m dead serious when I say this. The teens of America have struck a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump. All across America teens ordered tickets to this event. The fools on the campaign bragged about a million tickets. lol.’

It prompted US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to praise the Zoomers and K-pop allies involved in reserving tickets.

Read more at The Daily Mail