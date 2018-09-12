NEW YORK POST:

This is about as low as it gets.

Cops released surveillance footage this week showing the sickening moment when two teens from Washington state robbed a convenience store after the clerk suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

Their indecency, however, didn’t stop there.

The teens made multiple trips in and out of the store with their loot — which included a dollar bill that was plucked from the worker’s hand — before eventually leaving him to die.

Cops said neither of them called police for help or did anything to save the man.

“It just blows my mind,” store manager Angela Sharapova told KOMO. “We can’t believe that this happened. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. And we’re just all kind of coping with it — hoping that our guy’s going to make it.”

Authorities asked for the public’s help on Monday in identifying the two teens, as well as a man who was with them at the time of the incident.

“Someone knows who these people are who did not care at all about this man’s well-being,” the Auburn WA Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Please help identify them so that they are brought to justice.”

The clerk — identified as Zarif Kelada, a local father of three — was working alone when the trio came in on Saturday around 5 p.m., according to cops.

He can be seen arguing with them on surveillance video right before suffering the heart attack.