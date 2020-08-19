Revolver.com:

Two black Maryland teenagers found guilty of killing a middle-aged white man via sucker punch at the county fair were let off by the presiding female judge, Julie Stevenson Solt, with shockingly lenient sentences of probation and anger management.

The teens punched the man after asking him for a dollar. After the first teen landed the knockout blow, the other one spit on his lifeless body. The small crew then proceeded to dance around the lifeless man, 59-year-old John Weed, like a bunch of maniacs.

State Del. Jason Buckel (R-Cumberland) said the decision was “absurd.”

Buckel went on to say that “we trust judges to reflect the collective judgment and principles of our community, particularly when it comes to sentencing decisions and other discretionary acts where the law isn’t cut and dried.”

“I find it very hard to believe that the collective judgment of the citizens of Frederick County–or Maryland–would support a meaningless slap on the wrist to someone who participated in physically attacking and killing a man in a public place in full view of his family, and who appears to have offered little if any valid defense. It’s incomprehensible to me how the judge reached such a decision.”

The delegate is not alone in his opinion.

A number of Frederick County residents are dismayed. Some are even calling for the immediate resignation of Judge Solt.

Fixing the justice system starts with removing qualified immunity for police, prosecutors, judges and politicians.

A Miner Detail is working on a project to bring racial disparities in sentencing within Frederick County to light.

Judges are elected every fifteen years in Maryland.

Solt was last elected in 2016; short of being impeached by the Maryland legislature, she is likely to retire in office.

There is no recourse for the voters to revoke their consent to be governed by Judge Solt.

HERE IS THE JUDGE

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt

The incident happened last year, but of course you haven’t heard about it until now. The national press has totally ignored the story. While the local paper did a decent job, they totally ignored the racial angle and buried the video, which you will find below. From the Frederick News-Post:

The second of two teen brothers charged after a man died at the Great Frederick Fair last year was placed on probation Wednesday and ordered to complete an anger management program, among other commitments. The older of the brothers, who was 16 years old at the time of the Sept. 20 assault, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree assault related to the attack that killed 59-year-old Mount Airy resident John Marvin Weed. Of those charges, one count was for the teen reportedly spitting on Weed after he had fallen to the ground, which was the charge the teen pleaded guilty to July 8 during a hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court. The second assault charge was dropped per a plea agreement reached between prosecutors and Stacey Steinmetz, an attorney representing the teen. A reporter for The Frederick News-Post was asked to leave the courtroom Wednesday after Steinmetz asked that hearing be closed to the public. Judge Julie Stevenson Solt agreed, saying that much about the case that would be discussed, especially regarding the teen’s past and other details, would be too sensitive to be shared in open court.

The attack was caught on video. pic.twitter.com/WibDYumQln — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) August 16, 2020

Weed was unconscious before he hit the ground. He never woke up. Weed’s killers hopped around in excitement, publicly gloating over what they had just done.

More at Revolver.com