‘TEENS’ LOOT STORES IN EPIDEMIC SPREE-WHEN WILL POLICE BE ALLOWED TO USE FORCE?

Large crowds — mostly consisting of juveniles — looted multiple stores and damaged property across Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

It was around 8 p.m. when, officials said, police started receiving calls that large crowds were making their way into Center City.

Among the stores looted were the Footlocker and the Apple store near 15th and Chestnut streets and a Lululemon store in the area.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford said Tuesday night’s looting had nothing to do with the peaceful protest that took place earlier after charges were dismissed against the officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry.

Instead, he argued that those involved in looting used the protest as an excuse to engage in criminal behavior.

“This had nothing to do with the protests. What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists,” Stanford said.

Stanford also said police have made at least 20 arrests so far and two firearms have been recovered, but officials aren’t sure if they are connected to the looting.

