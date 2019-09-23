ABC NEWS:

Police arrested two teenagers who are accused of fatally punching a man in what investigators are calling a random and unprovoked attack.

The teens, ages 15 and 16, were charged for allegedly attacking a 59-year-old man at the Great Frederick Fair in Frederick, Maryland, over the weekend, police said.

The victim, who police believe was attacked at random, was found lying unconscious on the ground at around 5:30 p.m Friday and was airlifted to a local trauma center, where he died the following day.

Witnesses on the scene said the man appeared to be minding his own business when he was approached by the teens.