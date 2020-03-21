Daily Mail:

The teenagers were seen in a Purcellville grocery store on Wednesday

They were coughing near produce and filming it for social media

The store immediately informed the police and removed the produce

Police believed there was no criminal intent

Searches under #coughingchallenge, #grocerystorechallenge and #coronaviruschallenge reveal similar videos

Police warn parents to monitor social media activity now schools are closed.

Police in Virginia are not pressing charges against two teenagers identified as having filmed themselves coughing on produce in a grocery store and uploading the video to social media.

Authorities are warning of the ‘disturbing trend’ which has appeared on social media as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, calling on parents to monitor their children’s actions online.

