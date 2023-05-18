A man was beaten and called “cracker” by a group of teenage suspects in New York City last month, according to authorities.

The disturbing incident, which has been classified as a ‘hate crime,’ unfolded on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan at around 7 p.m. on April 14th, but details about the case just came to light after one of the suspects was arrested this week.

The 35-year-old victim was approached by three black males behind an apartment complex, according to New York City police.

The man was reportedly beaten and kicked in the head as the suspects hurled anti-white racial slurs.

“You’re not going to catch me, cracker!” one of the suspects said during the assault, according to authorities.

The teens then fled the scene and remained on the loose for a month before one of them was apprehended.

Authorities circulated video and photos of the youths captured by surveillance cameras at a Roosevelt Avenue train station.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with hate crime assault, the New York Post reports.