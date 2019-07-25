A group of teenagers attacked a man outside the Washington Hilton Hotel earlier this month, D.C. police said. A witness said he and the man were walking toward the hotel about 1 a.m. July 14 when someone in a group of teens pointed at the man and screamed, “That’s him,” according to the police report. After a brief exchange of words, the man was attacked by about 10 girls and boys believed to be 13-14 years old, according to the police report. Surveillance video shows one of the boys initiate the assault with a punch that caused the man to stagger and back up before the rest of the group joined in. As the group begins to disperse, a couple of people are seen in the video kicking and stomping on the man while he was down. The man suffered head injuries and a left eye socket injury. The witness suffered a swollen left eye. They were treated at a local hospital.



