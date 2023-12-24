Teens accused of LAUGHING while viciously stomping, kicking and punching father-of-three outside Kroger store until armed witness intervened are charged with murder after victim died in hospital

A group of teenagers have been charged with murder after a father-of-three was viciously beaten to death outside an Ohio supermarket. Donnie Smith, 53, died following the attack on December 6 outside a Kroger Supermarket in Columbus. Police believe Smith was involved in some sort of exchange with a group of people while inside the store prior to the deadly beating.

It is alleged the same group lay in wait for him to come out of the supermarket and launched an attack. Jamarion Fredrae Evans-Bennett, 19, Dionta Davon Hughes, 18, and Jayden Agee, 17, have been charged with murder over Smith’s death.

READ MORE