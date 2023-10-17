Teenage girls at NYU caught tearing down posters of Hamas Israeli child hostages as Columbia University student is charged with a hate crime for attacking Jewish classmate with a broomstick

Two young women have been filmed tearing down posters of Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas while another teen from Columbia University is facing hate crime charges for attacking a Jewish classmate with a broomstick.

The two female students have not yet been named publicly and the school is yet to confirm whether they are currently enrolled.

They were filmed yesterday at Tisch Hall in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, stripping clean a wall where students had plastered the faces of some of the hundreds of hostages taken by Hamas.

The pair were filmed by Students Supporting Israel, a campus organization which is now demanding that the pair be excluded permanently.

