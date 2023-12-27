Teenage brothers, 14 and 15, are arrested after sister, 23, was murdered in argument over Christmas presents

A 23-year-old Florida mother-of-two has been shot and killed following an argument over Christmas presents.

Abrielle Baldwin was killed on Christmas Eve at their grandmother’s home in Largo, Florida.

Police believe the gun was fired by her 14-year-old brother Damarcus Coley who was then shot by their 15-year-old sibling, Darcus Coley.

It is alleged Darcus fled the scene and then made a call to their mother.

Damarcus and his sister were taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery, but Abrielle did not survive her injuries.

Both brothers have been charged with murder, and the state is considering trying them as adults.

