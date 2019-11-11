NEW YORK POST:

A Mormon teen recalled his harrowing six-hour trek to get help after members of his family were slaughtered in Mexico — and how he constantly feared he was being trailed by the cartel killers.

Devin Langford, 13, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” how his mother Dawna Langford told him to “get down right now” before she was fatally shot in the ambush.

“She was trying to pray to the Lord, and she was trying to start the car up to get out of there,” Devin said in the interview that aired Monday.

“They just started hitting the car first, like with a bunch, a bunch of bullets. Just start shooting rapidly at us,” he said. “It felt real scary and it felt like a lot of bullets.

Devin was in the car with his mother and nine siblings when they were attacked by cartel members in Sonora state last Monday.