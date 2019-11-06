NEW YORK POST:
A 13-year-boy hid his younger siblings and walked for six hours in search of help — after his mother was killed before his eyes in the deadly cartel shootout that claimed the lives of nine US citizens in northern Mexico this week, a relative said.
Devin Blake Langford was in his mother Dawna Langford’s Suburban Monday — along with eight other siblings — when the shots rang out.
Dawna was killed, along with two of the children, 11-year-old Trevor and 2-year-old Rogan.
“After witnessing his mother and brothers being shot dead, Dawna’s son Devin hid his 6 other siblings in the bushes and covered them with branches to keep them safe while he went for help,” relative Kendra Lee Miller posted to Facebook.
More from the NY Post
Advertisements