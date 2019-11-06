NEW YORK POST:

A 13-year-boy hid his younger siblings and walked for six hours in search of help — after his mother was killed before his eyes in the deadly cartel shootout that claimed the lives of nine US citizens in northern Mexico this week, a relative said.

Devin Blake Langford was in his mother Dawna Langford’s Suburban Monday — along with eight other siblings — when the shots rang out.

Dawna was killed, along with two of the children, 11-year-old Trevor and 2-year-old Rogan.

“After witnessing his mother and brothers being shot dead, Dawna’s son Devin hid his 6 other siblings in the bushes and covered them with branches to keep them safe while he went for help,” relative Kendra Lee Miller posted to Facebook.