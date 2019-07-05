BREITBART:

Teen Vogue took to Twitter and claimed “Racism and patriotism go hand in hand” by sharing an earlier article, which argues many of America’s prominent anthems are rooted in racism.

The May 15 article, which drew immense criticism online and was titled ‘The Racist History of America’s Patriotic Anthems,’ discusses popular anthems that have been performed over the course of American history, including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Kate Smith’s “God Bless America,” and “Dixie.”

According to the article’s author, Smith, who famously performed “God Bless America,” used racist language in a few of her other songs and contributed to America’s “racist history.” The author, who outlined Smith’s racist tone in a few other songs, failed to identify how Smith’s rendition of “God Bless America” was racist.

Until earlier this year, Smith’s performance of the widely known anthem were once played during the seventh-inning stretch of Yankees games since the 9/11 attacks and before Flyers games since 1969.