NEW YORK POST:

A lethal cocktail of drugs known as “Calvin Klein” has swept the nightclub scene amid reports that a 17-year-old London-born violin prodigy died from the dangerous combination.

Experts warn that “Calvin Klein” binges, which involve ketamine and cocaine, “wreak havoc on the brain’s chemical system and can greatly impair overall brain functioning,” according to a site dedicated to treating ketamine substance abuse.

The party drug — with Calvin standing for cocaine and Klein referring to ketamine — produces a euphoric high similar to ecstasy, users claim.

The US National Center for Biotechnology Information said the deadly mix has become “popular among young drug abusers” and has been associated with an “increased risk of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection,” though the study didn’t provide an explanation for the link.

The drug combo killed Katya Tsukanova, who fatally collapsed June 18 at her Kensington home from an apparent overdose — and her family is now warning others about the drug craze, the Telegraph reported.