Ten of Ukraine’s top teenage math geniuses have recently landed in Israel and are now starting a specially-created program at Bar-Ilan University’s International School. Bar-Ilan International School, led by Executive Director Ofer Dahan, prepared a special interdisciplinary academic curriculum as well as visas and housing, all tailored to the new Ukrainian students’ needs. “It’s heartbreaking that these youngsters need to leave home to continue normal life, but we were determined to give them the chance to do so,” said Bar-Ilan University President Prof. Arie Zaban.

