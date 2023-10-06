Teen Stunned When Judge Won’t Release Him for Violent Robbery Charges: ‘I Can’t Get House Arrest?’

“I can’t get house arrest?”



A judge shut down that request from the teen who was arrested with the violent home invasion crew in Seattle. Prosecutors are looking at hate crime charges. Story from @LynnanneNguyen: https://t.co/aI6sU4AlkH @komonews pic.twitter.com/Xa897yMt55 — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) September 29, 2023

Liberal coastal elites have created a new class of entitled criminals.

Last week, Seattle’s KOMO-TV reported that a King County judge had charged several suspects in connection with a series of violent home invasions and robberies.

One suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male, expressed disbelief that he would have to remain in Juvenile Detention.

“I can’t get house arrest? You let people out … You should let people out …” the incredulous teen said.

“Well, I’m not letting you out,” the judge replied.

“Why not?” the teen asked.

“Why not? Maybe you should ask [your attorney] why not,” the judge answered.

Does America need to get tougher on crime and criminals?

Jeremy Harris of KOMO posted a brief clip of the exchange on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Other social media users noted that the teen’s attitude reflected poorly on both our society and our justice system.

“Where people rob with guns and wonder why a judge doesn’t release them to their home awaiting trial. Doesn’t bode well for our society,” one user tweeted.

