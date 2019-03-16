NEW YORK POST:

An Aussie lawmaker who blamed immigration for the New Zealand mosque massacres attacked a teenager on live television after the young man smashed an egg in his head.

Far Right Queensland Senator Fraser Anning was speaking to reporters in Melbourne Friday when the 17-year-old suddenly egged him, video shows. The teen stood calmly behind Fraser before he started up his cellphone camera and set on the senator.

The crowd of about 60 can be heard gasping, as Fraser turns around and uncorked two slaps, connecting on both before being separated by a staffer.

Victoria police arrested the teen, who was not named by local media.

The incident comes as Australian pols plan to censure Anning for his Friday comments linking the New Zealand mosque attacks to Muslim immigration.

“While Muslims may be the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators,” Anning said. “Worldwide, Muslims are killing people in the name of their faith on an industrial scale.”

