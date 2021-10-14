The shattered parents of Barnard student Tessa Majors described the family’s “immeasurable pain” on Thursday — as a Manhattan judge threw the book at one of her killers, sentencing him to the maximum of nine years to life in prison.

“On December 11, 2019, the hopes and dreams for our daughter Tess came to a tragic end,” said a statement from Inman and Christy Majors and read out loud in Manhattan Supreme Court by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos.

“Nearly two years later, we still find words inadequate to describe the immeasurable pain, trauma, and suffering that our family has endured since her senseless murder,” read Bogdanos as Inman Majors wept in the gallery. His wife was not present. “Tess was a brilliant student, a voracious reader, a poet and a fledgling journalist. She had big dreams.”

She loved music, animals, nature and meeting new people.

“Mostly she loved her family and friends, her cats, and especially her younger brother,” the statement read. “They were best friends.”

