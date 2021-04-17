NY POST:

The Ohio teen allegedly caught with an AK-47 in a Times Square subway didn’t love New York, according to his social media. Minutes before he was collared, Saadiq Teague, 18, was all smiles and quite salty in a series of off-the-cuff rants to his Instagram story. “Oh…I want to go home. Back to Columbus. F–k New York! F–k your mom! Word to my mommy!” he warbles.

Later, he barks, “F–k this s–t, bro. F–k is he talking about?” And when he sees a pigeon ahead as well as a pedestrian, Teague spouts, “Kick that bitch!”

As he enters what appears to be the subway station, he gripes, “I don’t know how to get through this bitch!”

Teague was taken into custody without incident around 12:30 p.m. Friday on the mezzanine level of the subway station off the A, C and E line, the sources said.

He taped his last expletive-laced story shortly before his arrest, and halfway through the video, what appears to be a disassembled assault rifle can be seen poking out of his backpack.

