Teen passenger on ill-fated Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took a SELFIE moments after his shirt was sucked off his body while he sat next to the door that blew out mid air

A teenage passenger who was sat by the door of Alaska airlines flight 1282 when it was blown out at 16,000 feet had his shirt sucked off but escaped unharmed, a fellow traveler has revealed.

Kelly Bartlett took a selfie with the boy she said was called Jack, a 15-year-old who had been sitting in the middle seat of the row, to ‘commemorate’ his brush with death.

Despite having his shirt ripped off and having suffered apparent ‘windburn’, Kelly said Jack was ‘physically ok’, People Magazine reported.

She recalled how he was mostly concerned about his mother who had been sat in the aisle seat of the damaged row. Jack and his mother were ‘reunited when we landed’, Kelly added.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a directive temporarily grounding certain 737 MAX 9 planes and said it ‘will conduct a thorough review’ and public safety will determine the timeline for returning the MAX to service.

