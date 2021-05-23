NY POST

A reputed gang member who used a stolen car to permanently disable an NYPD cop was busted for reckless driving in another ride he’d allegedly swiped early Sunday — with just weeks left to go on his parole, The Post has learned. Justin Murrell, 19, allegedly blew through a red light in Brooklyn and led cops on a high-speed chase before smashing into several parked cars near Van Sinderen and New Lots avenues in East New York, law-enforcement sources said. The teenage ex-con — a reputed member of the Eight Trey Crips gang — then tried to run away, but was caught and taken into custody around 1:20 a.m., sources said. The crashed 2021 Honda, which had a temporary Alabama license plate, was reported stolen in Valley Stream, Long Island, and Murrell was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, sources said. The cops spotted Murrell while responding to an automated ShotSpotter report of gunfire in the area and the NYPD is investigating whether he’s connected to the shooting, sources said.

