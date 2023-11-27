Teen murder suspects escape Louisiana jail — it’s one inmate’s second breakout in 2 weeks

A pair of teenage murder suspects escaped from a Louisiana juvenile detention facility over the weekend, including one who had just been recaptured after breaking out less than two weeks ago.The escapees, both 17, have been identified by Baton Rouge police as David Atkins and Willie Jackson, both inmates at the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center who are being held on first-degree murder charges.

For Atkins, it’s the second escape from the facility in as many weeks. He and another teen managed to slip away from guards who were distracted putting inmates back in their cells after a brawl involving several prisoners on Nov. 14, the Advocate reported.The teens were apprehended a little more than 24 hours later after authorities received a tip that led them to a home where they were hiding out.Baton Rouge cops didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry seeking comment by The Post, but in an earlier statement provided to WAFB, authorities said the teens should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

