NEW YORK POST:

A 16-year-old girl jumped to her death from a fifth-floor parking garage at a Connecticut mall — just moments after posting a video of herself on Snapchat, cops and friends said.

The teen, who was identified by her parents as Hailey Nailor, leaped from the parking deck at the Danbury Fair Mall on Saturday afternoon, just moments after she made the chilling social media post, the Connecticut Post reports.

“Before she did, she recorded herself contemplating if she should go through with it,” a friend, Luis Lopez, 18, told the newspaper. “She sadly did go through with it.”

Danbury police Lt. Mark Williams confirmed to The Post that Nailor fell to her death from the mall’s parking garage and that an investigation was ongoing into the circumstances leading up to it, but said there’s no evidence to suggest that “she was prodded to jump” by anyone prior to her death.

However, some social media users seemed to blame her suicide on bullying, and blamed online tormenters for continuing the abuse after her death.