THE MIRROR:

A teenager in a family dubbed the Colt ‘incest clan’ told classmates her sister was pregnant but they have no idea which one of her brothers is the father.

Warped Frank Colt was a member of his father’s inbreeding farm in New South Wales, Australia, and was last week found guilty of raping his sister.

They have at least 14 kids with parents all related to each other, reports state.

The sordid details have now been revealed after a gagging order on the gruesome trial lapsed.

The case unveiled four generations of inter-family sex, and now one of the teenagers has allegedly told friends her sister is pregnant by one of her brothers but mystery surrounds which one of them is the unborn child’s father.

