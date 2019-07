CBS 17:

Horrifying video shows a pit bull pounce on a 6-year-old boy and knock him to the ground. Little Mason Lindeman was playing in his driveway with friends when the pit bull escaped from a neighbor’s home and attacked, clamping down on his head. Fortunately, a teen who heard the boy’s screams ran right into the path of danger, distracting the dog. Mom Jillian Lindeman said she’s grateful to Grant Brown for selflessly springing into action to save her son.