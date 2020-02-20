NY POST

One of the teens charged in Tessa Majors’ fatal mugging gave cops a detailed account of the slaying, including how one friend stabbed the Barnard College freshman after another grabbed her, according to a video played in court Thursday. A day after Majors’ Dec. 11 murder, Zyairr Davis, 13, recalled how Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, both 14, confronted her as she walked down a stairway in Morningside Park, the video showed. During questioning at the 26th Precinct station house in Harlem, Davis said he was behind the older boys and “couldn’t hear too good what they said to her,” but thought that Weaver “was trying to get her phone.”

