NEW YORK POST:

Two teenage girls were beaten up and shocked with a stun gun in a caught-on-camera brawl outside of a Queens McDonald’s on Monday, police said.

The fracas broke out in the parking lot of a Jamaica burger chain at 88-14 Springfield Boulevard after some sort of social media spat between the victims and their attackers, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance footage released by cops shows a group of teenage girls pouncing on the 14 and 15-year-old victims, knocking the pair to the ground in the process.

The ruffians were seen repeatedly punching the two girls while they were in a defensive position on the ground. A Taser-like weapon was also deployed by the suspects during the attack, police said.

