Eight people were arrested in Oklahoma City for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old Texas girl at a Dallas Mavericks game last month and now the girl’s family is questioning why more wasn’t done to get their daughter home quicker.

The teen went to the bathroom at the Dallas’ American Airlines Center on April 8 while attending the game with her father and never returned, her family’s attorney Zeke Fortenberry of the Fortenberry Firm, PLLC said in a release, obtained by Fox News.

She was missing for 10 days until she was located by law enforcement at an Extended Stay America hotel in Oklahoma City — roughly 200 miles away — on April 18.

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Saniya Alexander, Melissa Wheeler, Chevaun Gibson, Kenneth Nelson, Sarah Hayes, Karen Gonzales, Thalia Gibson and Steven Hill in connection with the trafficking case, according to Fox.

