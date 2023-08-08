Teen girl allegedly slugs Asian woman, attacks witness in possible hate crime on NYC subway

A teenage girl allegedly slugged an Asian woman riding a Manhattan subway train with her family last week and attacked a witness who was recording her behavior in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The still-at-large teen was sitting with two other young girls aboard a southbound F train before she allegedly launched the assaults as the train was approaching the West 4th Street station around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to police and a report.

The trio of girls were shouting and cursing at the family before one allegedly pulled the hair of the 51-year-old mom, punched her repeatedly and made an “anti-ethnic remark” towards the victim, who is Asian, police said.

The apparent aggressor also allegedly punched a straphanger, Joanna Lin, who pulled out her phone to record the tumultuous scene, according to the footage Lin later posted to Instagram.

“I’m in shock & still at a loss for words except for what I documented on the reel,” Lin captioned the video. “I’ll be ok, just a bit sore on the head and tailbone.”

