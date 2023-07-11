A YMCA swimming coach in Illinois accused a sixteen-year-old girl of “hate speech” for voicing concerns over a male claiming to be a transgender woman walking nude in the girl’s locker room.

Last April, Abbigail Wheeler, a swimmer on the Springfield, Illinois, YMCA SPY swim team, was alarmed when a transgender woman was allowed to use the same locker room as the girls on her team.

The girl brought her concerns to head swim coach Alex Totura, but he told her there was nothing he could do to stop it. But that didn’t end the controversy as shortly afterward, several parents organized to bring their concerns to the YMCA’s Chief Executive Officer Angie Sowle, Fox News reported.

The parents requested that the facility change its policy and require trans people to use single-person bathrooms to change in.

Some of the girls on the team also allegedly began hanging signs in the women-only locker room reading “Women’s Rights,” “Biological Women Only,” and “Safe Sport.”

“‘SafeSport’ is a U.S. nonprofit authorized by Congress that is dedicated to ending physical, emotional, and sexual abuse in sports,” Fox News noted.

After the signs went up, though, Wheeler’s father said that coach Totura retaliated by saying the girl was engaging in “hate speech” and throwing her off the swim team. Totura allegedly told the girl she was “not allowed to participate with the swim team and was asked to leave the pool area,” her father says.

