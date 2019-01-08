NEW YORK POST:

A 14-year-old and her 12-year-old sister were arrested for stabbing and shooting their mother to death — a brutal payback after they were punished for trying to run her over with the family car, neighbors and officials in Mississippi said.

The teen, Amariyona Hall, and her younger sister were taken into custody late Friday after deputies in Pike County responded to the family’s mobile home in Magnolia, where Erica Hall, a 32-year-old mother of four, was found stabbed multiple times and shot once in the chest with a handgun, authorities said.

Emergency workers tried to resuscitate Hall, whose relatives found her bloodied outside her home just minutes earlier, but she could not be saved. Investigators then zeroed in on Hall’s daughters, Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton told the McComb Enterprise Journal.

“They found out the daughters — two teenagers, juveniles — allegedly did it,” Cotton said, adding that both girls are scheduled for mental evaluations. “They’re charged with murder and we’re going to apply the law.”