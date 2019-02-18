NEW YORK POST:

A mother and her teenage son were fatally stabbed, strangled and bludgeoned with a gym weight in their Bronx apartment by a fiend who callously threw torn-up money on the woman’s body before fleeing, sources told The Post.

Marisol Ortiz, 51, of Belmont, and her youngest son, Alanche del Orbe, who was a day away from turning 15, were found dead at 3:38 p.m. Sunday in their East 185th Street apartment and police were searching into the late-night hours for the woman’s ex-con boyfriend, sources said.

The crime was incredibly vicious. While both had been bashed with a heavy weight, the mother was also stabbed in the head and the boy strangled, according to law-enforcement sources.

Ortiz’s 22-year-old daughter discovered the bloody bodies.

“I just heard the daughter screaming,” an upstairs neighbor Iris Rosa, 58, told The Post. “I didn’t hear no words. It was just ‘Ahhhhh!’ And then nothing.”

The daughter, whose name was not released, had rushed home after the mom’s colleagues called to say she hadn’t been to work Sunday.

Ortiz, a business owner, had not shown up in the morning to open her store, and her distraught daughter called police.