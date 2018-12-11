NEW YORK POST:

A high school football player from Indiana says he stabbed his classmate in the heart after finding out she was pregnant with his child and it was too late to get an abortion, police said.

Aaron Trejo, 16, from Mishawaka, is charged with one count of murder and one count of feticide for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang to death, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Police arrested Trejo early Sunday after cops found Rouhselang’s body covered in a trash bag in a dumpster behind a restaurant near her home. She was six months pregnant. Rouhselang, a cheerleader at Mishawaka High School, was also the football team’s manager.

Rouhselang’s mom called the police to report her daughter missing at 1 a.m. Sunday. She told cops her daughter left her house Saturday night to talk to Trejo but never returned.

During questioning, Trejo initially told police he was supposed to meet with Rouhselang to talk about the pregnancy at the alley behind her house but she never showed up, according to an arrest affidavit.

Upon searching the alley behind Rouhselang’s house, cops found glasses and a bloody stocking cap. They eventually discovered Rouhselang’s body behind Pasquale Rulli’s restaurant a block from her home.

Cops took Trejo to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit for questioning, and he denied seeing Rouhselang the night of her murder for a second time before eventually confessing. He told police that neither he nor Rouhselang wanted to have the baby.